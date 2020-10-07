With Theaters Closed, Every Major Movie Coming to Netflix in 2020

The pandemic has put a major hamper on so many trades, including the film industry. With many theaters shuttered so as to curb the rate of transmission, many big budget films that were created for the theater have either been released on PVOD or postponed indefinitely.

For movies such as “Trolls World Tour” the PVOD release model has been supremely beneficial. However, (would have been) major blockbusters “Mulan” and “Tenet” have made only a fraction of what they would have made if COVID-19 wasn’t a factor.

With everything still uncertain, it looks like we will be turning to streaming services for our big-budget movie fix and who’s better at serving entertainment directly to your home than Netflix?

Pre-pandemic, the streamer has released a slew of big films and series, that have gone on to contend in the major categories at all major award shows. Now, with the the virus still raging, they are sure to deliver more of the high-visibility content they are known for.

Below is a list of all the big movies Netflix is expected to release soon. Because of post-production delays as well as marketing purposes, not every film has a solid release date as yet.

Every Blockbuster Film Coming to Netflix

Trial of the Chicago 7 (Oct. 16)

From renowned writer/director Aaron Sorkin, this film follows, “the story of seven people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.” The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and many more Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

“Trial of the Chicago 7” was originally slated for theatrical release, but was later sold to Netflix due to the pandemic. It came out in select theaters on Sept. 25.

Hillbilly Elegy

This Ron Howard-directed drama follows, “a Yale Law student who is drawn back to his Appalachian hometown and reflects on his family’s history and his own future. Based on the bestselling memoir.” Amy Adams, Haley Bennett, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, Owen Asztalos, and Gabriel Basso star in the film. While no official date is known, the film is expected to release sometime in November.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Nov. 13)

The streaming giant is getting a leg up on the holiday season with “Jingle Jangle.” The film follows, “a once joyful toymaker” as he finds rekindles his hope with the help of his young granddaughter who happens to appear on his doorstep. Directed by David E. Talbert, the film stars Forest Whitaker, Ricky Martin, Phylicia Rashad, Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose and more.

The Midnight Sky

Directed by George Clooney, “The Midnight Sky” is a film about “a lone scientist in the Arctic who races to contact a crew of astronauts returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.” Clooney also stars in the movie, alongside Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Dec. 18)

Adapted from an August Wilson play of the same name, the film takes place in Chicago, 1927. “Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable ‘Mother of the Blues.’” While the film was naturally going to make waves as it stars Viola Davis and Glynn Turman, it’s now more poignant as it was Chadwick Boseman’s last project before passing away in August.

Mank

From director, David Finch, the film follows, “screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz’s tumultuous development of Orson Welles’ iconic masterpiece ‘Citizen Kane.’” The film stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance.

The Prom (Dec. 11)

Directed by Ryan Murphy, this musical is about “a troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.” The film stars a group of heavy-hitters including Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. James Corden, Kerry Washington and Keegan-Michael Key are also part of the roster.

Army of the Dead

This highly-anticipated action film will be the first project from Zack Snyder on the platform. It chronicles life “following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, as a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.” The film stars Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Ella Purnell and more.