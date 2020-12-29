‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and ‘Soul’ Releases Boost HBO Max and Disney Plus App Downloads

HBO Max and Disney+ had a great weekend as the releases of Wonder Woman 1984 and Soul brought more eyeballs to their platforms. According to Apptopia, roughly 554,000 users signed up for HBO Max between Friday and Sunday, including a record 244,000 downloads on Sunday alone, Bloomberg reports.

The premiere also bumped HBO Max users to just under 12 million mobile users, Apptopia stated. WarnerMedia shared that “Wonder Woman 1984” was viewed by nearly half of platform’s retail subscribers on the day of release. In addition, they shared that millions of their wholesale customers, those who get HBO Max from cable or wireless partners, also streamed the film.

As part of their Q3 earnings, the company released that they had 3.625 million HBO Max retail and 25.1 million HBO Max wholesale customers. In total, HBO and HBO Max have 38 million subscribers.

The premiere of Soul was also a big win for Disney+, which garnered 2.3 million global mobile app downloads over the course of the Christmas holiday, Sensor Tower reported. This was a 28 percent increase from the previous weekend. Overall, the film raked in $7.6 million in its theatrical debut in various international markets, including China.

The fact that the films performed well on streaming services makes the prospects of 2021 film releases that much more interesting. With WarnerMedia catching a lot of flack for their decision to debut their entire 2021 film slate on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, this data may be good ammo for their decision.

While WarnerMedia has chosen to put its entire film slate out there, Disney has been pacing their announcements. The Mulan Premier Access release came after its theatrical bow was delayed twice. So far, they have only announced that Raya and the Last Dragon will be coming to the streaming service, as a Premier Access release in March.

With COVID-19 still at large, we can expect more PVOD releases from media conglomerates as theaters won’t be pulling in the same large crowds as they did pre-pandemic.