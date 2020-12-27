“Wonder Woman 1984” Watched By Nearly Half of HBO Max Retail Subscribers

On Christmas Day, “Wonder Woman 1984” became the first of Warner Bros.’ titles to appear on HBO Max and in-theaters the same day. The company says that the film was viewed by nearly half of platform’s retail subscribers on the day of release. In addition, they shared that millions of their wholesale customers, those who get HBO Max from cable or wireless partners, also streamed the film.

As part of their Q3 earnings, the company released that they had 3.625 million HBO Max retail and 25.1 million HBO Max wholesale customers. In total, HBO and HBO Max have 38 million subscribers. But since then, the company reached deals with Amazon and Roku to bring HBO Max to their platforms.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” said Andy Forssell, EVP & GM, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer businesses in a statement. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”

WarnerMedia said that HBO Max saw triple the viewing hours on Christmas Day than a typical day for the service. During Christmas weekend, HBO Max peaked at the #3 on the App Store charts of “Top Grossing Apps” and #4 of the “Top Free Apps.” Wonder Woman will be available on HBO Max until January 24, 2021.

The film, which was also released in theaters, grossed $16.7 million across 2,100 theaters domestically and $36.1 million globally. WarnerMedia has already green-lit a third film that will see Gal Gadot and Director, Patty Jenkins, return.

In 2021, HBO Max will premiere Warner Bros. entire theatrical slate on the service, the same day as theaters. The next film to be released will be “The Little Things” with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto on January 29th, 2021.