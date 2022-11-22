World Cup 2022: How to Watch Mexico vs. Poland Live Online on Nov. 22 on Streaming and TV

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun! The world’s most popular sporting event is officially on, and a bigtime Group C matchup takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 22 as Mexico takes on Poland. The match kicks off at 11 a.m. ET on FOX, and there are several different options available to U.S. customers who want to see the game. Mexico advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2018 World Cup, while Poland failed to make it past the group stage. Who will have the upper hand this time around? You can watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) to see for yourself!

How to Watch Mexico vs. Poland

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

You can watch Mexico vs. Poland on FOX, which is available with a 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV's Blue Plan. It is also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Sling TV carries FOX in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets.

The game is also available in Spanish with a subscription to Peacock, which is only $0.99 a month for the next year, for a limited time.

Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com Get Peacock Premium for JUST $0.99 a Month For 12 Months with Code: SAVEBIG. Limited Time Offer. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

How to Watch Every 2022 World Cup Match

Both FOX and FS1 are available on most live TV streaming services, so you will have options when it comes to which one to pick. Of the six major live streamers, the two channels carrying World Cup games are available on five, only Philo doesn’t carry the FOX networks.

While DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and YouTube TV offer free trials, they all are $65+ per month, so your least expensive way to watch the entirety of the World Cup is with Sling TV.

Sling TV carries FOX (in select markets) and FS1 are available on the Blue plan, and Sling is currently offering a 50% discount on your first month of service. So, if you sign up for the Blue option, you can stream the entire World Cup for just $20.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

How to Stream Mexico vs. United Poland Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 World Cup live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

How to Stream World Cup Matches On-Demand

There is one more option worth considering, especially if watching games live isn’t important to you, or if you want to watch without having to spend any additional money. While FOX does not have an SVOD streaming service, it does have an ad-supported video-on-demand service called Tubi.

The streamer will have multiple ways for fans to watch games throughout the tournament. Tubi will have a linear World Cup channel that fans can tune into in order to watch back-to-back games 24 hours a day. The service will also have matches on demand 30 minutes after they finish airing on FOX and FS1. Tubi’s broadcast of the matches will also take advantage of FOX's 4K technology, so fans will be able to watch the games on demand in the highest quality video possible.

All Live TV Streaming Services