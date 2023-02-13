Writers Guild Members Want Higher Wages, Expanded Rooms; What Does This Mean For Streaming?

The Writers Guild of America may be preparing to flex its muscles by striking once again. TV and movie writers across Hollywood will see their contracts expire on May 1. Thanks to a report from Jonathan Handel from Puck News, it’s becoming clearer what writers will be demanding when they head to the negotiating table with major studio executives.

The negotiations are expected to be hard-fought; in addition to pay raises across the board, writers are expected to lobby executives for higher residual checks, and more time to properly work out stories for seasons in writers’ rooms.

Pay increases may be a difficult ask for studios to accomplish. As media outlets focus on making their streaming services profitable, content spends are dipping across the board. That means that there’ll be less money to go around in general, though writers are unlikely to accept that excuse from the millionaires and billionaires that make up studio boardrooms.

If writer demands are met, it could mean even more price increases are on the way for streaming services. The money for writer pay raises has to come from somewhere, and if studios don’t want to reduce the amount of content they produce, they’ll have to enhance revenue to justify increasing rates for writers.

Another sticking point for writers in the negotiations will be the use of so-called “mini-rooms.” These are writers’ rooms with fewer members than you would typically that are used to break out shorter season story arcs for shows or short, limited series with just a handful of episodes. But increasingly, such rooms are being used to plot full seasons of shows, which forces writers to do more work for less money.

Streaming seasons are often 10-12 episodes instead of the former broadcast TV standard of 20-plus, which tends to exacerbate the use of mini-rooms. This demonstrates the impact that streaming media has had behind the scenes on the entertainment industry.

Another demonstration of that impact is the distribution of residual checks to TV writers, which is also a major point of dissatisfaction amongst writers this year, Handel reports. Residuals for streaming original series are paid as an annual sum for as long as the series remains on a streaming service. The amount declines every year, and the number paid out is determined based on a formula that factors in specific guilds involved, the show’s length, and the number of domestic subscribers a service has.

That’s an increasingly big problem for writers because of the nature of the streaming market in the United States. Most streaming subscriber growth is now international, as Netflix’s most recent earnings report demonstrates. If writers are successful in gaining a raise in their residual checks, it could mean streamers will be quicker to pull series off their platforms to avoid having to pay out too much for shows that are no longer turning out new seasons or driving interest from subscribers.

Media executives will likely try to assuage the Writers Guild by saying it’s not a good time to be talking about hefty raises. Every media outlet besides Netflix reports that their streaming segment loses money instead of turning a profit, and Disney recently laid off thousands of employees as part of a major corporate restructuring meant in part to help mitigate streaming losses.

Writers will undoubtedly counter with the argument that according to executives there’s never a good time to talk about pay increases, and that the content they produce is what will ultimately determine whether streamers become profitable or not. There could be stormy times ahead for the industry, as writers have demonstrated a willingness to strike for what they wanted in the past.