Peacock

WWE Fans Want to Bodyslam Peacock

Jeff Kotuby

WWE’s move from its own WWE Network to Peacock was met with optimistic speculation. After all, how well would a company like NBCUniversal treat “sports entertainment” (read: pro wrestling) especially compared to the way WWE treated its own product? The move occurred in close proximity to WrestleMania 37, the most sacred of wrestling holidays, and fans worried how NBCUniversal’s new acquisition would fare on Peacock.

Suffice to say, things didn’t go well. Peacock was met with a bombardment of disgruntled wrestling fans who struggled to watch Fastlane, the last major event before WrestleMania. NBCUniversal promised to make the necessary changes but it appears that nothing’s changed since last month.

Among the big complaints? WrestleMania viewers could not pause or rewind the live event, and they couldn’t start from the beginning if they tuned in late.

Fans are displeased to say the least:

The WWE fan discontent mirrors the feelings of Premier League fans who haven’t had a good time with the platform. There have been numerous complaints of Peacock’s handling of the EPL, including Peacock’s removal of live game replays, streaming games at 30 FPS instead of 60, lack of continuous streams, and more.

Looks like Peacock’s got some work to do when it comes to streaming live sports.

