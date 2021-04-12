WWE Fans Want to Bodyslam Peacock

WWE’s move from its own WWE Network to Peacock was met with optimistic speculation. After all, how well would a company like NBCUniversal treat “sports entertainment” (read: pro wrestling) especially compared to the way WWE treated its own product? The move occurred in close proximity to WrestleMania 37, the most sacred of wrestling holidays, and fans worried how NBCUniversal’s new acquisition would fare on Peacock.

Suffice to say, things didn’t go well. Peacock was met with a bombardment of disgruntled wrestling fans who struggled to watch Fastlane, the last major event before WrestleMania. NBCUniversal promised to make the necessary changes but it appears that nothing’s changed since last month.

Among the big complaints? WrestleMania viewers could not pause or rewind the live event, and they couldn’t start from the beginning if they tuned in late.

Fans are displeased to say the least:

We know WWE via Peacock is abysmal, but is this actually happening that I can’t watch #WrestleMania37 from the beginning if I’m just now able to tune in? — Kenny Herzog (@KennyHerzog) April 11, 2021

Missed the early and late parts of WrestleMania Night 1, and not seeing an option on Peacock to replay it, even though the live broadcast is over.



Sad to say that Peacock, so far, has ruffled my feathers. — David Greisman (@fightingwords2) April 11, 2021

Watching the Wrestlemania Pre-show on Peacock



The live stream has no pausing or rewinding



How is Peacock worse than the WWE Network was? Why did they even move here? — Mah-Dry-Bread - Medraut Stowe (@MahDryBread) April 10, 2021

Just got home after missing an hour of #WrestleMania and I really wish rewind buttons existed. Thanks, @peacock for doing truly the bare minimum. — Troy Turnwald (@TeeCoZee) April 12, 2021

The WWE fan discontent mirrors the feelings of Premier League fans who haven’t had a good time with the platform. There have been numerous complaints of Peacock’s handling of the EPL, including Peacock’s removal of live game replays, streaming games at 30 FPS instead of 60, lack of continuous streams, and more.

@worldsoccertalk @kkfla737 Today a great example of frustration with Peacock. All of today’s Premier League matches are on Peacock, why make us switch streams? How is it not possible to have a continuous stream for the day? — Ted Hill 🆓 (@tedhill) April 11, 2021

I literally DESPISE premier league games being shown on peacock likeeee Im not signing up for their premium service tf 😭 — African Queen ✨🇳🇬 (@TjProbs23) April 10, 2021

Zero intention of buying into @peacockTV for their lackluster @premierleague coverage! Waiting til 9p to watch games, 30fps replay, and no DVR…why in hell would the EPL allow such a lackluster product for their league/games?! — LastYank (@TheLastYank) November 2, 2020

Looks like Peacock’s got some work to do when it comes to streaming live sports.