WWE Reports 3.5 Million Peacock Subscribers Have Watched Its Content Since Exclusivity Deal Started

Another week, another report that the WWE’s move to Peacock has been great for both sides.

In the company’s Q4 earnings call, WWE reported 3.5 million paid Peacock subscribers have watched its content since the move from its own standalone platform, the WWE Network, to NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Nick Khan, WWE’s controversial president, also mentioned that its “premium live events” (formerly known as PPVs) have seen considerable growth over the past two years, citing viewership increases of 20-75 percent from events in 2019 to their 2021 editions. “More people are watching WWE premium live events than ever before,” Khan said.

WWE’s CFO and CAO Frank Riddick said the Peacock deal provided the company “more favorable economics” than running its own standalone streaming service, and that being on Peacock has also helped viewership of WWE’s larger events like WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble, which he said has increased 42 percent since coming to Peacock.

The day of the Royal Rumble provided the highest usage of the Peacock platform ever.

Despite a shaky start to the relationship, the WWE’s move to Peacock has really been great for both sides. Earlier this month, there were reports that WWE was a key subscription driver for Peacock, as basically all 1.1 million WWE Network subscribers made the jump to Peacock to get their wrestling content. Another bit of great news for the WWE is that even non-wrestling fans who have a Peacock subscription are tuning in. Perhaps they’re curious to check in on a product they haven’t watched since their youth or they’re simply looking for something new after binging “The Office” for the 800th time.

The excitement surrounding WWE is happening at a great time for the WWE and wrestling fans alike — it’s the start of the company’s push towards WrestleMania, pro wrestling’s version of the Super Bowl. You can expect to see additional growth as we inch closer to April 2-3, where WrestleMania 38 will take place over a two-day stretch live from Arlington, Texas.