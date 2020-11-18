Xfinity Launches Group Watch Feature, Watchwith on Xfinity X1 and Flex

Group watch features have been all the rage lately and it looks like Comcast’s Xfinity is the latest to modify their platforms to incorporate the feature. The company announced today that Xfinity will be debuting their interactive, live streaming feature, Watchwith on Xfinity X1 and Flex devices.

To commemorate the new feature, Xfinity has partnered with Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” and Xfinity customers will be able to join a live stream pre-show on X1 and Flex. Users will be able to engage with the cast via onscreen interactive features such as audience polling, live tweets, and more. All they have to do is say “The Real Housewives Fan Club” or “Watchwith” into their voice remote.

“We’re excited about Watchwith’s ability to provide another way for our partners like Bravo to leverage Xfinity’s innovative platforms to connect fans in new ways and to bring our customers closer to the entertainment they love most,” the company said in a statement.

Xfinity joins a slew of companies that have incorporated interactive group watch features onto their platforms. The feature has proven to be popular amid the pandemic since travel and gatherings have been limited. Services like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video have added the feature, while third-party services like Netflix Party and Scener have filled the void for Netflix and HBO respectively. Disney also launched a co-viewing feature for Disney+.

For live content, Sling TV added the ability to share your Live TV experience, while Yahoo Sports! added the ability to live stream NFL games with your friends this season.