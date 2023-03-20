Xfinity Makes Showtime Free for All Customers via ‘Free This Week’ Promotion

What exactly happened to the Yellowjackets after their plane crashed in the wilderness in the hit Showtime series? If you’re dying to know the answer, and are an Xfinity customer, then the cable and internet provider has good news for you. The premium cable network and its streaming service are being offered for free this week — March 20 through March 26 — as the latest outlet to be part of Xfinity’s “Free This Week” promotion. The timing couldn’t be better for “Yellowjackets” fans as the Season 2 premiere will debut on March 24.

The streaming version of Showtime usually costs $10.99 per month, or if you choose to bundle with Paramount+, you can get both services for $7.99 per month (with ads) or $12.99 per month (ad-free). But this week’s offer will allow Xfinity cable and internet subscribers to watch all of Showtime’s on-demand and linear content for free.

Along with the “Yellowjackets” Season 2 premiere, other titles include recent Academy Award Best Picture winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Bryan Cranston’s “Your Honor,” and Oscar-nominated animated film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” You’ll also have access to the channel’s highly acclaimed back catalog of series including “Queer as Folk,” “The L Word,” “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter,” “Weeds,” “Nurse Jackie,” “House of Lies,” and “Shameless.”

Every week in 2023, Comcast will run a different promotion, giving its customers the best opportunity to check out all of the top channels and services available. With the “Free This Week” promotion, which was launched in January, all X1, Flex, and Xfinity Internet customers have access to a different premium network or streaming service every week for the duration of the entire year. The company has provided free weeks of HBO Max, REVOLT, Acorn TV, Lifetime, and others. Last week, the streamer offered a free week Craftsy.

If you want to know about all current and forthcoming “Free This Week” promotions, simply say “Free This Week” into your Xfinity Voice remote to get the most current free deal of the week information.