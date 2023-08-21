Xfinity Offers Free DogTV to Celebrate National Dog Day; Customers Get Free Canine Content All Week

Xfinity broadband and TV customers have gotten quite used to getting free content from premium cable channels and streaming services from the company as part of its “Free This Week” promotion, which first began in January. Still, users will find new Free This Week content available to them quite fetching, indeed.

Between Monday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 27, Xfinity users will get content from DOGTV thanks to the Free This Week program. Titles like “Paws for Love,” “Be Active” “The Dog Chef” and more will be available to stream all week long at no cost for users of Xfinity TV and Xfinity internet services. Xfinity’s timing is perfect in this instance, as National Dog Day is coming up on Aug. 26, and now owners will have a new way to celebrate!

To find this canine-themed programming and all other selections that make their way to the Xfinity Free This Week program, users need only say “Free This Week” into their voice remote, or navigate to the content on X1 and Flex devices, or through the Xfinity Stream app.

DOGTV is a streaming service scientifically designed to serve our four-legged friends. The service is meant to be left running while an owner is out of the house, exposing dogs to new visual and auditory stimuli to fully enrich their day. Users can also watch content with their pups, enriching the bond between them and allowing them to see the world through their dog’s eyes.

DOGTV normally costs $9.99 per month. It normally comes with a three-day free trial, but until Aug. 27 Xfinity TV and internet customers can try out content from the service at no cost to give DOGTV a thorough test before potentially signing up.

So far in 2023, Xfinity subscribers have gotten a wide array of content options through the Free This Week program. Hallmark Movie Channel has kicked in a supply of original films for audiences to enjoy, and other weeks have seen content from Acorn TV, Viaplay, Max and many other streamers and cable channels. The Free This Week promotion will continue throughout 2023 for Xfinity broadband and TV subscribers.