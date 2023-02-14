Xfinity Offers Lifetime Movie Club as Valentine’s Offering in Free This Week Promotion

Despite cutting off free access to Peacock for Xfinity cable and internet subscribers, Comcast is spending 2023 in a giving mood. In January, the company announced its “Free This Week” promotion, offering Xfinity subscribers the chance to access different premium networks and streaming services for one full week at no cost throughout the year.

Uncoincidentally, during this Valentine’s Day week from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, Xfinity is offering its customers free access to the Lifetime Movie Club, the popular movie network’s exclusive streaming service. Since Valentine’s Day has the feeling of love in the air, maybe sitting down to watch a massive library of romantic Lifetime original movies as well as some bona fide classics could be just the way to spend this holiday with a loved one.

Lifetime Movie Club’s romantic movie offerings run the gamut of love stories, from “Love by the 10th Date” — a romantic comedy that follows four friends as they struggle to balance their love lives with their professional lives working at an upscale magazine — to the more dramatically inclined like “Tempted,” which follows a married woman on a trip to Hawaii to scatter her nanny’s ashes as she begins to fall for a mysterious young man.

However, any lifetime fan knows, that not all love stories have happy endings. Another movie on LMC’s slate is “Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story,” which tells the story of an engaged couple whose seemingly perfect lives are shaken up by the arrival of their recently released-from-prison best man. Fans of the British royal family may want to check out “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” a fictionalized retelling of the courtship of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But Lifetime Movie Club doesn’t only have Lifetime originals, as it also has classics like 1987’s “Flowers in the Attic,” the story of a group of children who, upon the death of their father, are held captive in their grandmother’s massive estate by their cruel mother. No matter what you’re looking for during your free week with Lifetime Movie Club, you’ll surely be able to find something that suits you.

With services like HBO Max, SHOWTIME, and HISTORY Vault also set to be available to Xfinity users at some point in 2023, this promotion offers a wide variety of opportunities to sample premium services for no cost. While other services, such as Sling TV, have offered similar deals one week at a time, Comcast is offering a different deal every week of the year, giving its subscribers the best chance to sample all of the best channels and services available.

And even when your time with Lifetime Movie Club ends, the “Free This Week” deals will not stop, as the next week will offer Xfinity customers free access to MGM+. So if you’re an Xfinity customer, or are thinking of becoming one, these are deals worth jumping on as soon as possible.