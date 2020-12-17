Xfinity Stream App is Now Available on Amazon Fire TV

Have an Xfinity subscription and want to stream Live TV on your Amazon Fire TV? Starting today, Comcast has brought their Xfinity Stream app to Fire TV devices including Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, and Fire TV Edition smart TVs and soundbars.

To date, Xfinity Stream has been available on Roku, Roku Smart TVs, and some Samsung and LG Smart TVs.

The Xfinity Stream app can be thought of as an additional set-top box, without the need of adding one to another room. It lets you access all of your live, on-demand, and recorded content that is included in your Xfinity cable subscription on your Fire TV device.

“At Fire TV we always strive to deliver the best possible content selection and that’s why we’re excited to bring the Xfinity Stream app to Fire TV streaming media players and Smart TVs,” says Matt Clark, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services Director of Business Development. “With the surge in streaming entertainment, we have surpassed 50 million monthly active users this year. With the availability of the Xfinity app, we continue to broaden the utility and reach of Fire TV for our customers.”

To access the app, you can simply say “Alexa, find Xfinity” or “Alexa, open Xfinity” to get to the app.

While it may surprise some that Comcast is moving away from requiring customers to have their own set-top box, it makes converting customers that much easier. The service, which is still considered to be in beta, is free, but it is expected to be priced slightly cheaper than the cost of an additional set-top box ($9.95) in the future.