Xfinity Stream App Now Available on Apple TV

On Thursday, it got easier for Comcast cable customers to access their TV subscription without being hardwired into a coaxial outlet or having to pay for streaming box. The company announced the launch of the Xfinity Stream app on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, giving Xfinity TV customers another option to access all of the live, on-demand, and DVR programming included in their subscription.

Xfinity has resigned the Stream app to better meet subscriber needs and Apple TV is the first platform to get the updated version. The more intuitive user interface has been designed to simplify content discovery through editorial recommendations along with a personalization algorithm that allows customers to continue watching their favorite shows and movies across platforms and devices.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our entertainment experiences as the needs of our customers evolve - whether that’s expanding to new platforms, launching new features, or adding more programming options,” Comcast’s SVP for strategic development Michael Delciello said. “With today’s launch of the Stream app on Apple TV, our customers now have a new device option for accessing their Xfinity TV subscription in the home, and they will be the first to enjoy a new, streamlined UI designed to make it easier to find something to watch – whether that means getting back to a favorite show or movie, or finding something new.”

Xfinity customers can now download the Stream app from the App Store on Apple TVs. Earlier this year, Comcast and Apple worked together to bring the Apple TV+ app to Comcast’s entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV.

The Xfinity Stream app is designed to allow Comcast cable customers to access the live, recorded, and on-demand content available through their subscription. The app does not provide a standalone