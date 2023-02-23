Xperi Plans to Have 7 Million TiVo-Powered TVs by 2026; Plans to Be Serious Competitor in Crowded Marketplace

TiVo plans to ramp up its presence within the smart TV marketplace by having at least 7 million TiVo-powered TV within three years, according to Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner. This “would yield an annualized revenue run rate of approximately $140 million while delivering meaningful margin expansion over time,” he said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

Kirchner expects business to more than quadruple to over $190 million annually in a three-year period by introducing TiVo-powered smart TVs and taking part in the monetization of ad-supported content. Kirchner said that this spring will see the introduction of TiVo-powered TVs under the Daewoo, Regal, Hitachi, Telefunken, and JVC brand names.

To create its own TV operating system (TVoS), Xperi acquired Vewd, a Norwegian TV software provider over the summer. In 2020, Xperi paid $3 billion for the rights to TiVo, believing that the pay-TV and smart-TV industries had enormous development potential.

Despite appearing to be overcrowded, the smart TV industry is expanding. According to a Convivia study in February, more people are watching smart TVs as viewing increased 34% in the first quarter of 2022.

All of this comes as Xperi looks to compete with Roku and Amazon Fire TV in the smart TV game, though not everyone thinks the company is serious competition. Roku CEO Anthony Wood, for one, doesn’t see Xperi and TiVo as “significant” players.

“It’s hard for me to imagine that a new entrant would be able to gain the necessary scale and technology — and just size of the of everything — that’s needed to be in that business,” he said. “It would be quite difficult.”

Kirchner disagreed, arguing scale isn’t the issue. “We already power more than 30 million households today with video-based services,” he said. “So we are uniquely positioned as being a company that already has a very large video service business, doing business all over the world, over decades to be able to serve up an independent media platform.”

He added the company is “seen as a credible partner by TV [original equipment managers].” Roku recently announced it plans to produce its own range of branded smart TVs and engage in retail competition with OEM partners.

“People are recognizing the independence of the model and a way for us all to win where they get to own the brand,” Kirchner said, “they get to own the customer, we obviously share data and they get to participate in the longtail of the economics.”