Xumo Adds 3 Telemundo Channels To Reach More Hispanic Viewers

Comcast’s ad-supported streaming service Xumo will add three curated Telemundo channels (also NBCU-owned) to its service. The new deal will supply over 3,000 hours of the Spanish-language network’s news, sports and dramas.

Those umbrella channels are Telemundo Al Día, Telemundo Realities and Telemundo Novelas.

The content will augment Xumo’s 200 channels and 12 genres, reaching millions of unique monthly viewers, targeting a younger, multilingual demographic. In October, the service claimed 24 million U.S. monthly active users.

“This strategic partnership offers Telemundo Enterprises an opportunity to connect further with incremental audiences in Spanish and English and strengthen our position as the choice and voice of the U.S. Hispanic community,” said Peter Blacker, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of DTC Licensing, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Some of the most-popular shows to stream in the new deal will be “Noticias Telemundo,” a news program that reflects topics of concern to U.S. Latinos, and “hoyDia,” a three-hour morning show. Also picked up are “Telemundo Deportes,” a sports brand that’s home to the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics, “Boxeo Telemundo,” the top boxing program in Spanish, and Premier League soccer games.

“¡Suelta la Sopa!” is a celebrity-show-biz series, while reality show “I Love Jenni” documents the life of Mexican-American singing sensation Jenni Rivera. In addition, the ever-popular Telemundo novelas offer more than 1,600 hours of programs.

Xumo is available on Roku devices and smart TVs from Panasonic, LG, Vizio, Sanyo, and Hisense, as well as Comcast’s X1 and Flex.

The addition comes as there is more interest in adding Spanish-language content to streaming services.

Last month, Unvision announced it would be launching a free streaming service called PrendeTV. Just yesterday, it acquired VIX, the largest Spanish-language ad-supported streamer that supplies VOD content to consumers in the U.S. and Latin America.

Plus, over the past year, both Tubi and Pluto TV have launched Spanish-language offerings.

Comcast paid more than $100 million for Xumo in February 2020. Its content partners include ABC News, CBSN, Fox Sports, A+E’s Law & Crime, Jukin Media, Just For Laughs, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and PBS Digital Studios, among others.