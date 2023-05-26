Xumo Play Launches Third Annual Game Show Week Featuring ‘Price Is Right,’ ‘Family Feud,’ ‘Fear Factor,’ More

To celebrate National Game Show Day on June 1, Xumo Play is holding its third-annual Game Show Week. From May 29 to June 4, the free streaming service will feature hundreds of hours of fan-favorite game show series and “best-of” episodes across 13 dedicated channels. The free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service will offer a week-long spotlight on some of the most popular game shows from across the globe, including “Family Feud,” “The Price is Right,” “Impossible Quiz Show,” “Sony Canal Competencias,” and more.

“Game Show Week is among our top programming in terms of total hours consumed, and it remains a fan-favorite where viewers delight in playing-along-at-home, or just leaning back to enjoy the very best of classic game show content,” Xumo VP Fern Feistel said. “It offers hundreds of hours of beloved entertainment across 13 dedicated channels, all thoughtfully curated to showcase some of the most celebrated episodes and epic moments in game show history.”

Xumo continues to add new channels to its FAST platform. Just last month, the streamer added a 24/7 NFL channel to its ranks, as well as the Love Wine channel for the amateur sommelier in all of us, as well as a Nature and Wildlife channel. No matter what your interests are, there’s bound to be something on Xumo for you.

You can check out the full schedule of Xumo Play’s “Game Show Week” below: