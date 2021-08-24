XUMO TV Adds New 24/7 Documentary+ Streaming Channel to Lineup

Documentary+, a documentary streaming platform, has launched a 24/7 streaming channel on XUMO. XUMO users now have access to a curated collection of documentaries, cult classics, shorts, and series. This is Documentary+’s first appearance on a free ad-supported TV (FAST) platform.

Documentary+ made its debut in January 2021. The documentary streaming platform gives users access to a library of nonfiction films and series, including Anthony Bourdain’s A Cook’s Tour and VICE’s Jungletown, Slutever, and The Last Shot.

Documentary+ also features films from award-winning filmmakers including Spike Jonze, Kathryn Bigelow, Penny Lane, Elaine May, Jessica Beshir, Terrence Malick, Werner Herzog, Sam Pollard with The Imposter, Cartel Land, and Life, Animated.

“We just launched Documentary+ this year and our community of documentary fans and filmmakers has

grown exponentially,” said Bryn Mooser, Documentary+ Founder & CEO. “With XUMO we can reach big new audiences and give our fans a 24/7 experience to watch the best in documentary film and television.”

“The Documentary+ channel will engage millions of XUMO users with its extensive range of premium documentary films and series, easily accessible across our wide distribution network,” stated Stefan Van Engen, SVP of content partnerships and programming at XUMO. “XUMO continues to partner with best-in-class content providers and this new offering from Documentary+ is no exception.”

XUMO became available on Apple TV in June, giving users access to over 200 channels. Origin Sports Network launched on XUMO in July. To reach a more diverse audience, XUMO has launched three Telemundo channels.

At this time, Documentary+ is only available on XUMO, but it will be added to other FAST services soon. If you have access to XUMO, you can begin watching Documentary+ now on all supported devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone, iPad, Android phone/tablet, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, Vizio Smart TV, and on the web.