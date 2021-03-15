Yaphet Kotto Dies at 81 - How to Stream His Best Films

An appearance by Yaphet Kotto was always one of the most memorable parts of any film. At 6-foot-4, he was a commanding presence, whether with a beaming smile or a menacing grimace. He was a James Bond villain and one of the first characters to die from the terrifying xenomorph in “Alien.” His wife confirmed his death in a Facebook announcement.

Kotto may be most-remembered as Lieutenant Al Giardello in his 122-episode run on “Homicide: Life on the Street.” Unfortunately, that NBC drama is not available for streaming. Thankfully, much of his work can be enjoyed on streaming services today.

Kotto was nearly a much, much bigger star. Director Irvin Kershner suggested that Kotto would be a good fit as Lando Calrissian in a little movie called “The Empire Strikes Back.” He passed on that role, afraid that he’d be typecast as a sci-fi actor since he was coming off his role in “Alien.”

He also passed on another iconic sci-fi role. Kotto declined to play Captain Jean-Luc Picard - the role that launched Patrick Stewart to immortality in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” But Kotto always seemed more interested in staying true to his acting roots, rather than chasing stardom.

How to Stream Yaphet Kotto’s Greatest Hits