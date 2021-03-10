YES Network Launches New App to Stream Live Yankees and Nets Games with TV Everywhere

YES Network has their own dedicated streaming app for the first time. New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets, NYFC, and New York Liberty fans will be able to stream live games directly from the app which is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, iOS, and Android.

Previously games were available on Fox Sports Go, but that app is being replaced by Sinclair with a new app, who is now a part owner of YES Network. However, the YES App will be it’s own dedicated home to streaming the channel.

To access a 24/7 live feed of YES Network including live Yankees, Nets, NYFC, and Liberty games you will still need to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials. For streamers, that means those who subscribe to AT&T TV can use the app – since they are the only Live TV Streaming Service that carries the channel.

In addition to watching games live, you can also watch pre- and postgame shows and programs like “The Michael Kay Show” and “Yankees Magazine.” The YES app also features access to select shows from its archives, including full episodes of “CenterStage” and “The Feed”. Also available to stream are full seasons of “Homegrown: The Path to Pinstripes” and “Homegrown: The Bridge to Brooklyn.”

Inside the app, there is also quick access to interviews, highlights, scores, stats, standings – and an upcoming guide of all the content that will be airing on YES Network.

Over the course of the last 18 months, it has been harder to get YES Network for streamers.

In July 2019, YES Network was dropped by Sling TV along with 21 Fox Regional Sports Networks. Then in January 2020, they were dropped by fuboTV and by March by YouTube TV. Most recently, they were dropped by Hulu Live TV in October, when they did not renew their deal with Sinclair to carry YES Network and Fox Sports RSNs.

Currently, the only way to get YES Network without cable is with a subscription to AT&T TV’s “Choice Plan” ($84.99). While it is more expensive, similar to the other services it has no contracts and no extra fees.