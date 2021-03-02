You Can Now Buy or Rent Movies with VUDU on Xfinity Flex

VUDU, which was acquired by NBCU-owned Fandango last April, is now available on Xfinity Flex devices. Just like iTunes, Google Play, and Prime Video – VUDU lets you buy or rent 150,000 movies.

“Fandango has worked with Xfinity for many years, and we are thrilled to add Vudu’s comprehensive movie and TV offerings to X1 and Flex,” says Mark Young, Fandango SVP Global Strategy, Business and Corporate Development. “Vudu’s vast library of premium content will now be available to millions of X1 and Flex fans, giving them more ways to enjoy the best entertainment through Xfinity.”

Xfinity Flex lets you access streaming apps including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, CBS All Access, Spotify, HBO Max, as well as free apps like XUMO, Tubi and Pluto. Later this quarter, Disney+ and ESPN+ will be coming to Xfinity Flex devices. This is the first time that the streaming services would be available on Comcast’s devices

Last week, Comcast added support for the Xfinity Stream App on Flex devices.

The move gives Flex customers the ability to try out Xfinity TV while keeping them within the Flex experience they’re used to. Should they want to sign up for Xfinity service, there’s a simple path available to do so. Currently, Internet-only Xfinity customers receive a Flex — those with bundled deals would still use an X1 set-top box or Fire TV or Roku with Xfinity Stream.

Flex customers add “Choice TV” from Xfinity, giving them immediate access to local broadcast networks, associated on-demand programming, and a 20-hour cloud DVR. At $37.50 in most markets, it isn’t cheap. But it is inclusive of all fees, except taxes.