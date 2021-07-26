You Can Stream Every 2020 Tokyo Olympics Event For $10, And Peacock Isn’t Required
After the opening weekend of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, people were confused about Peacock. Many thought that it was the way to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but it wasn’t. Yes, there is some live Olympic coverage of Gymnastics, Track & Field, and Men’s Basketball, but the vast majority isn’t there.
The real way to stream every single event of the 2020 Tokyo Games is with the NBC Sports App or NBCOlympics website. Not only will you be able to watch everything live, you can access everything on-demand nearly immediately (unlike next day on Peacock).
But, unlike Peacock where most of the coverage doesn’t require you to pay for anything, this requires TV Everywhere credentials – meaning you will need a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription.
Fortunately, there is a way to get access for just $10, and that’s through Sling TV. For a limited time, Sling TV is offering just $10 for an entire month. On top of being able to watch and DVR, NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, and Olympic Channel from the Sling TV interface – you’ll also be able to unlock the NBC Sports App.
And while Peacock Premium includes Team USA Men’s Basketball for $4.99 a month, you can also access those games from the NBC Sports App using you Sling TV credentials. So effectively, for $5 more you will get everything Olympic event instead of just Basketball.
You can download the NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.
How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?
If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.
You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.
If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.
- Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream
- Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side
- Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV
- Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account
What Do You Get with NBC Sports App?
- Access to more than 5,500 hours of the Tokyo Olympics on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, via authentication, including all 41 sports and 339 medal events on the Tokyo program, plus the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, medal ceremonies, and more.
- Include simul-streams of all NBCUniversal linear channels, including the NBC primetime show, as well as feeds from all competition sessions made available by Olympic Broadcasting ServiceS.
- Access to Gold Zone feed, providing whip-around coverage that will guide viewers to the best live action happening at the Games at a given moment. On most days, Gold Zone will stream from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET.
- “Team USA Tracker” stream will be available for select competition sessions, allowing gymnastics fans to follow Team USA’s men’s and women’s gymnasts from apparatus to apparatus.
- Accss to real-time results, medal standings, athlete pages, recaps, and 150+ daily video clips, including event highlights, recaps, viral moments and more.