You Can Stream Every 2020 Tokyo Olympics Event For $10, And Peacock Isn’t Required

After the opening weekend of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, people were confused about Peacock. Many thought that it was the way to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but it wasn’t. Yes, there is some live Olympic coverage of Gymnastics, Track & Field, and Men’s Basketball, but the vast majority isn’t there.

The real way to stream every single event of the 2020 Tokyo Games is with the NBC Sports App or NBCOlympics website. Not only will you be able to watch everything live, you can access everything on-demand nearly immediately (unlike next day on Peacock).

But, unlike Peacock where most of the coverage doesn’t require you to pay for anything, this requires TV Everywhere credentials – meaning you will need a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription.

Fortunately, there is a way to get access for just $10, and that’s through Sling TV. For a limited time, Sling TV is offering just $10 for an entire month. On top of being able to watch and DVR, NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, and Olympic Channel from the Sling TV interface – you’ll also be able to unlock the NBC Sports App.

And while Peacock Premium includes Team USA Men’s Basketball for $4.99 a month, you can also access those games from the NBC Sports App using you Sling TV credentials. So effectively, for $5 more you will get everything Olympic event instead of just Basketball.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

You can download the NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

What Do You Get with NBC Sports App?