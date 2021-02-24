YouTube Announces New Originals For Kids, Adds Parental Controls For Teens

YouTube is doubling down on becoming a safer place for kids to watch videos.

YouTube announced a series of new kid-friendly shows that will launch under the YouTube Originals Kids & Family banner. These shows are “focused on producing shows that inspire kids’ learning and discovery of their unique strengths and passions while finding their own voice,” according to YouTube.

The shows in question include Super Sema, a show about a young African superheroine named Sema who uses science, technology, engineering, art, and math to save her village from evildoers, Book Tube Jr., an expansion of the popular BookTube series, The Eggventurers, a preschool animated series from the producers of the GoldieBlox YouTube Channel, The Guava Juice Show, an animated show starring Guava Juice’s Roi Fabito, Kid Correspondent, a school-age series centered around the next generation of journalists, and much more. You can see the full listing of upcoming shows on YouTube’s blog.

For those slightly older kids, YouTube also announced changes to its teen and tween-age YouTube experience by providing parents new tools to supervise their children while on YouTube. This new service serves as a bridge between the hyper-focused YouTube Kids and the full YouTube experience, which some kids may not be ready to explore just yet. This system will be broken down into three separate tiers:

Explore: For children ready to move on from YouTube Kids and peruse YouTube proper. This setting will feature a broad range of videos generally suitable for viewers ages 9+, including vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music clips, news, educational content and more.

Explore More: With content generally suitable for viewers ages 13+, this setting will include an even larger set of videos, and also live streams in the same categories as “Explore.” Think a PG-13 version of YouTube.

Most of YouTube: This setting will contain almost all videos on YouTube, except for age-restricted content (18+) and it includes sensitive topics that may only be appropriate for older teens.

The changes will also affect potential advertising towards child accounts, removing the “personalized ad” experience, while also removing in-app purchases for these accounts. The new content and features are expected to roll out over the coming months.