YouTube Launches “Primetime Channels” Bringing Streaming Services Like Paramount+, SHOWTIME, AMC+ Directly to Platform

No longer content to simply be the most popular streaming video provider in the world, YouTube is now bringing premium content from other streaming services large and small directly into its familiar interface. The streamer is rolling out “Primetime Channels” which will allow consumers to sign up for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming services from directly inside the YouTube website and app. The concept is similar to [Prime Video Channels][prime-video] which allows viewers to have a centralized hub where they can subscribe, browse, and watch TV series, movies, and sports in one place.

An early version of Primetime Channels will debut on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will be available at YouTube's Movies & TV hub. At launch, there will be over 30 channels that you can sign up for, including SHOWTIME, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, ViX+, and more. YouTube is also promising to bring NBA League Pass into the fold soon as well.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love,” Paramount Streaming’s chief strategy officer Jeff Shultz said. “This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment.”

One of the unique aspects of YouTube’s Primetime Channels is that once you sign up for a service through the platform, the titles from the services you subscribe to will appear directly in the traditional YouTube experience. Additionally, Primetime Channels homepages will allow viewers to explore content beyond the shows and movies themselves by bringing curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage, and cast interviews into your feed as well.

For many, after watching a movie or episode of TV, they already immediately go to YouTube to learn more; now, this brings all of that into one unified experience. The titles from YouTube Primetime Channels will appear alongside videos from your favorite creators. Your recommendations will also include programs from Primetime Channels, delivering a personalized selection of content across YouTube that appeals to all your interests.

“Whether it’s subscribing to Nerdist to analyze clues after watching a Yellowjackets episode on SHOWTIME or finding makeup tutorials from Trixie Mattel to recreate your favorite looks from the Paramount+’s Original series RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, you can now immerse yourself with all the content YouTube has to offer,” YouTube said in a blog post announcing Primetime Channels.

In September, YouTube TV announced a similar subscription option that would allow viewers to sign up for channel add-ons a la carte, without having to subscribe to the live TV streaming base plan.

