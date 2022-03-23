 Skip to Content
YouTube Offers Free Access to Full Seasons of Popular TV Shows for First Time

Matt Tamanini

YouTube has long been the go-to source for short-form video streaming from your phone or tablet, but the platform is now upping its game when it comes to more traditional streaming on connected TVs (CTV).

For the first time, viewers in the United States will now be able to watch full seasons of TV shows on YouTube for free with ads. The streamer has nearly 4,000 episodes of television available, including “Hell’s Kitchen”, “Andromeda”, “Heartland,” and more.

In addition, YouTube offers over 1,500 movies from Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Lionsgate, and other studios. New titles coming to the service in March include “Gone in Sixty Seconds,” “Runaway Bride,” and “Legally Blonde.”

Shows and movies are available to stream for free with ads. Many of the TV and movie titles already available on YouTube can be streamed in high definition 1080p with 5.1 surround sound audio on supported devices.

With this increased focus on CTV viewing, YouTube has released a new streamlined navigation process as well as immersive banner art. The new menus are designed to make finding the perfect content easier, whether viewers are looking to rent, buy, or watch for free with ads.

YouTube plans on adding up to 100 news titles each month, all of which will be available to stream on the web, mobile devices, and most connected TVs via the YouTube on TV app.

