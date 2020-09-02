YouTube to Air Four MLB Games For Free in September

YouTube and Major League Baseball announced that they will be airing four games on MLB’s YouTube channel, or for YouTube TV members, on a dedicated channel via the app. Two of those games will be exclusive to YouTube, while the other will also be available on their respective regional sports networks. The games will be produced by MLB Network.

2020 MLB Game of the Week on YouTube

Game 1: Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 7 @ 1 p.m. ET

Game 2: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Sept. 9 @ 1 p.m. ET

Game 3: Kansas City Royals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Sept. 18 @ 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins, Friday, Sept. 25 @ 8 p.m. ET

Last season, MLB aired 13 live regular season baseballgames to both YouTube and YouTube TV during the second half of the season.

“We loved working with MLB last season to bring games to fans across the world and we saw an average of 1.2 million fans tuning in to each game,” said Tim Katz, Head of Sports and News Partnerships, YouTube. “YouTube offers fans a unique experience that is free and easy to use and allows them to engage with their favorite teams. Though this season is unlike any other, we’re thrilled to bring this great content to our users.”

Every game will be available to viewers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico for free on the MLB YouTube channel.

YouTube TV had previously partnered with MLB — offering MLB Network to customers, as well as serving as the presenting partner for the World Series.