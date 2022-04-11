 Skip to Content
YouTube to Launch Picture-in-Picture on iOS ‘in a Matter of Days’

Matt Tamanini

A feature that YouTube had been testing exclusively with YouTube Premium subscribers since June is reportedly rolling out to all users this week, according to Team YouTube’s Twitter account. Premium users had been able to test picture-in-picture (PiP) functionality, but the test expired on April 8, but it seems like it will be available to all Apple users sooner rather than later.

The feature allowed users to move YouTube videos into a mini-player and have them play in the corner of their device while they used other apps. On Sunday, one user who had gotten used to watching videos with the experimental PiP feature took to Twitter confused about the change.

The official YouTube support account wrote back seeming to announce that the picture-in-picture option would be rolling out “in a matter of days.”

Last month, a spokesperson for YouTube TV rolled out picture-in-picture on iOS devices. But now, users will be able to use picture-in-picture on all of the YouTube services on iOS 15+ devices in the very near future. No word on when Android users will be able to get in on the PiP fun.

