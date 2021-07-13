YouTube TV to Stream Tokyo Olympics in 4K, After Adding NBC, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel 4K Channels

Earlier this month, YouTube TV launched their new 4K Plus add-on, which includes 4K streaming, the ability to download shows offline on your mobile device, and watch unlimited simultaneous streams in your home. The new add-on costs $19.99 a month, but will be discounted to $9.99 a month for your first year (after a 30-Day Free Trial).

While tonight, they air their first live 4K broadcast with the MLB All-Star Game – their next major event is the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. As of right now, YouTube TV is the only Live TV Streaming Service scheduled to stream the Tokyo Olympic Games in 4K (which NBC will provide as an up-converted 1080p HDR feed). NBC won’t be providing 4K streaming of events on Peacock or the NBC Sports App, but has made 4K coverage available to distributors.

Ahead of the games themselves, YouTube TV has added four dedicated 4K channels which will air the Olympic games on the service: NBC 4K, NBC Sports 4K, Olympic Channel 4K, and Golf Channel 4K. In addition to the Opening Ceremony, each of those channels will air various coverage in 4K live like Tennis, Beach Volleyball, Gymnastics, Skateboarding and more.

Currently, there are no full-time linear feeds of any 4K channels (so you won’t see them in your guide), but they now have live events from 6 listed channels: NBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, and Fox Sports.

With the 4K Plus add-on there is some on-demand content from FX, Tastemade, National Geographic, Discovery Networks including Animal Planet. To see all 4K content, from the Home Screen, you can select the “4K” filter.

What Devices Can You Stream 4K Content?

In order to stream YouTube TV in 4K, you need a device that supports YouTube VP9 codec. Unfortunately, that means the 2017 Apple TV 4K won’t work.

Chromecast with Google TV

Apple TV 4K (2021)

Amazon Fire Stick 4K (1st Gen)

Android TV (Sony Bravia, NVIDIA SHIELD, etc.)

Roku (4K Models)

Samsung Smart TV (2016+)

LG Smart TV (2016+)

HiSense 4K Smart TV

How to Watch 2020 Olympics