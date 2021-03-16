 Skip to Content
YouTube TV Adds More ViacomCBS Networks Including MTV2, TeenNick, NickToons, Dabl, and More

Jason Gurwin

Last May, YouTube TV and ViacomCBS reached a multi-year deal to Viacom’s channels including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1. At the time, customers were told BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic would be available on the service at a later date.

While the main channels launched on the service in late-June, in coordination with a $15 price hike, the rest still hadn’t been available. That changes today, as YouTube TV has added the rest of the ViacomCBS networks, along with Dabl, a recently launched OTA lifestyle network from the company.

If you use a “Custom Guide”, you must make sure to go to “Settings” —> “Live Guide” to add them.

In January, Hulu reached a deal to bring the networks meaning they are carried by YouTube TV, fuboTV, Philo, AT&T TV, Sling TV — in addition to Hulu Live TV. They will be launching on Hulu + Live TV in the near future.

Comparison of ViacomCBS Channels Across Services

YouTube Hulu AT&T NOW fuboTV Philo Sling TV
“YouTube TV” “Hulu Live TV” “PLUS” “fubo” “Philo” “Orange” “Blue”
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$64.99 $64.99 $54.99 $64.99 $20 $35 $35
BET ^ $6
BET Her - - ^ $8 - -
CMT - ^ $6 ^ $6
Comedy Central
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6
MTV Classic - - ^ $8 - -
MTV2 - - ^ $8 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nick Jr. - ^ $6
Nickelodeon - -
Nicktoons - - ^ $8 ^ $6 ^ $6
Paramount Network - ^ $6 ^ $6
TeenNick - - ^ $8 ^ $6 ^ $6
TV Land - ^ $6 -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6
