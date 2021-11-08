YouTube TV Adds Hallmark Channels to Channel Line-Up

The holidays may have gotten a little brighter for YouTube TV subscribers. YouTube TV has added Hallmark, Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries to their channel line-up. The company had already offered Hallmark’s SVOD service, Hallmark Movies Now, as an add-on.

With the addition, YouTube TV joins Philo and Frndly TV as the only Live TV Streaming Services to offer the three networks as part of their base plan. fuboTV offers all three channels, but Hallmark Drama is part of their fubo Extra add-on. Sling TV includes them as part of their Extra packs, while DIRECTV STREAM carries all but Hallmark Drama.

Live Hallmark channels will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide, but if you use a “Custom Guide”, you must make sure to go to “Settings” —> “Live Guide” to add them.

“Coinciding with the kick-off of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas the launch of our linear networks on YouTube TV is perfectly timed, allowing the service’s customers to join the tens of millions of viewers who have made our networks the country’s most beloved seasonal destination and indisputable leader in holiday programming,” said Crown Media President & CEO, Wonya Lucas. “Our content, rooted in celebration, joy, optimism, and human connection, has never been more in demand, and we are confident the addition of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama adds tremendous value to YouTube TV’s offerings and will be instant favorites among subscribers.”

The company has not announce any price hikes related to the new additions. YouTube TV recently reached a deal with NBCU to keep their 14 channels on the service, and at the time said that the plan would remain $64.99 a month.

“We’re excited to partner with Crown Media Family Networks to deliver all three of Hallmark’s linear channels to our YouTube TV members, including Hallmark Channel,” said Paul Snow, co-head of YouTube TV content partnerships. “We know that our members love this content, and it’s the perfect time to introduce these channels to YouTube TV as we head into the holiday season.”

The timing couldn’t be better for Hallmark fans. The channel is in the middle of their annual “Countdown For Christmas” celebration. You can read about all the movies coming to that annual event here.