YouTube TV Adds HSN to Channel Lineup that Includes Sibling Shopping Network QVC

Matt Tamanini

Get your pajamas on and your credit cards ready, because live TV streaming service Youtube TV has added HSN, formerly known as the Home Shopping Network, to its lineup of channels. HSN joins its corporate shopping sibling QVC on the streamer, as it joined YouTube TV's slate of channels last year.

The shopping networks exist under the corporate umbrella of Qurate Retail which operates 14 linear channels reaching more than 200 million homes worldwide. Their standalone streamers QVC+ and HSN+ are available via apps on numerous smart and connected TVs, and launched online in June. Qurate combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations, and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers.

In June, YouTube TV announced that it had crossed the 5 million subscriber threshold making it the first live TV streamer to do so. Its biggest competitor, Hulu Live TV dropped 200,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2022 to bring its total to 4.1 million.

YouTube TV is continuing its expansion by adding additional channels including The Weather Channel, G4, and others, launching Spanish-language plans, and introducing new features that enhance the user experience.

Earlier this summer, QVC became the first home shopping channel to launch on fuboTV.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

$64.99 / month
$64.99 / month
