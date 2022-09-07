YouTube TV Adds HSN to Channel Lineup that Includes Sibling Shopping Network QVC
Get your pajamas on and your credit cards ready, because live TV streaming service Youtube TV has added HSN, formerly known as the Home Shopping Network, to its lineup of channels. HSN joins its corporate shopping sibling QVC on the streamer, as it joined YouTube TV's slate of channels last year.
The shopping networks exist under the corporate umbrella of Qurate Retail which operates 14 linear channels reaching more than 200 million homes worldwide. Their standalone streamers QVC+ and HSN+ are available via apps on numerous smart and connected TVs, and launched online in June. Qurate combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations, and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers.
Set your do not disturb, and start SHOPPING!— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) September 7, 2022
The @HSN is officially part of the YouTube TV fam. @ a friend who loves to shop from their couch. pic.twitter.com/scJqbiONw0
In June, YouTube TV announced that it had crossed the 5 million subscriber threshold making it the first live TV streamer to do so. Its biggest competitor, Hulu Live TV dropped 200,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2022 to bring its total to 4.1 million.
YouTube TV is continuing its expansion by adding additional channels including The Weather Channel, G4, and others, launching Spanish-language plans, and introducing new features that enhance the user experience.
Earlier this summer, QVC became the first home shopping channel to launch on fuboTV.
