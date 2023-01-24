YouTube TV Adds Ion, Bounce, and Scripps News to Channel Line-Up

YouTube TV has added three new E.W. Scripps channels to their channel line-up: Ion, Bounce TV, and Scripps News. For YouTube TV subscribers, the channels will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide, but if you use a “Custom Guide,” you must go to “Settings” and then to “Live Guide” in order to add them.

The biggest addition is a national feed of Ion, which is the home of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Ion also has general entertainment programming including a deep library of hit shows like “Law & Order: SVU,” “Chicago Fire,” “NCIS,” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

The channels were first added to DIRECTV STREAM this past May, while they came to fuboTV in December.

In addition to Ion, YouTube TV has added Bounce TV, which when founded in 2011 was the first 24/7 digital multicast broadcast network created to target African Americans. It features a programming mix of original series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, off-network series, and more. Some series it carries are “The Game”, “A Different World,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” and “Couples Court.”

The service has also added Scripps News, which was rebranded from Newsy on January 1, 2023. Newsy was previously carried by YouTube TV.

In 2021, Scripps had revealed plans for Newsy to become an over-the-air channel, and then announced a rebrand this past September. The rebranding comes as part of the establishment of a new national news department of the same name at Scripps, combining its Washington bureau with the national bureau of its local station group.