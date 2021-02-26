YouTube TV Adds MLB.TV In Anticipation of Opening Day

While it’s not the return of Regional Sports Networks like many fans had hope, YouTube TV and MLB.TV announced a new deal that would bring the out-of-market streaming package to the Live TV Streaming Service.

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to almost every game (excluding ESPN, FOX, and MLB Network telecasts). This is ideal for fans who live away from your favorite team or want to catch teams or players out of your local area. You’ll also be able to watch every Spring Training game without local blackouts.

Local telecasts are available on-demand without blackouts 90 minutes after a game end. Since YouTube TV no longer offers Fox Sports RSNs, while not ideal, this is at least way to watch the games in its entirety.

MLB.TV hasn’t been offered by any other Live TV Streaming Service, but it has been available through Amazon Prime Video Channels for the last few seasons. Through YouTube TV, MLB.TV will cost $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the entire season, a savings of roughly $45.

They don’t offer a single-team plan, which is available through the MLB website for $109.99.

This is the same price as if you purchased directly through MLB.TV, except you’ll be able to access games through the YouTube TV interface. All profiles on your account will have access to the games. You will also likely be able to use your YouTube TV credentials to authenticate viewing in the MLB App, but as of writing, that was not available - but is for those who get MLB Extra Innings through cable.

MLB.TV is a bit more expensive for the 2021 season, from what was supposed to be $121.99 last season, but the numbers shifted due to the COVID-shortened season, which ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the Tampa Bay Rays.

T-Mobile subscribers can watch the 2021 season free, thanks to a partnership between MLB and T-Mobile. Subscribers will be able to access a T-Mobile Tuesday link starting on March 30, meaning they’ll miss out on Spring Training, but can watch the regular season on T-Mobile’s dime. Be sure to download the T-Mobile Tuesday app from the Apple or Google Play store now.