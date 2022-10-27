YouTube TV Adds TUDN to Channel Lineup, Bolstering Spanish-Language Live Sports Offerings

TUDN, the Spanish language sports channel owned by TelevisaUnivision, will soon be even more widely available to live TV streaming subscribers. YouTube TV announced on Thursday that it will begin carrying TUDN starting today in time for the Mexico vs. Iran match on November 9th.

YouTube TV’s Spanish plan, which launched in May, will feature 30+ channels with the addition of TUDN; a subscription to the base plan is not necessary to purchase YouTube TV’s Spanish plan.

Let’s GOAAAL! @TUDNUSA is officially part of your YouTube TV lineup, and just in time to send off El Tri on November 9. https://t.co/iwSrUjavze pic.twitter.com/lUyXUJ6Idy — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) October 27, 2022

TUDN is a major player in Spanish-language soccer broadcasting. It holds the rights to Liga MX — the top professional soccer division in Mexico — as well as the Copa América, CONCACAF’s Champions League and Gold Cup events, and the Spanish language package of Major League Soccer. The network will also feature coverage of the Mexican National Team as it heads off to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The deal marks a continuation of the collaboration between YouTube and TelevisaUnivision. In September, YouTube TV added Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión to its lineup as well.

YouTube actually offers several methods of getting YouTube TV in Spanish. The Spanish plan does not require a subscription to YouTube TV’s base plan, and costs $34.99 per month. For subscribers to the YouTube TV base plan, which runs $64.99 per month, they can add the Spanish Plus add-on for an extra $15 per month. However. since TUDN is being added to the base and Spanish plans of YouTube TV, it will be available to all subscribers even without the add-on.

More and more companies have been making the move to add to their Spanish-language content. The live TV service Vidgo announced earlier this month that it was launching VidgoMás, a Spanish-language subscription plan featuring over 40 live and on-demand channels, including content from TelevisaUnivision.

Interest in Spanish-language streaming content is growing and YouTube TV is just the latest service to add more of it. Approximately 38% of Latinx customers rely solely on streaming services for their TV content. Spanish language viewership also saw an 11% increase over 2021 this year.