YouTube TV Introduces Video Playback Speed Controls for Web and Xbox Users

YouTube TV now allows users to control video playback speeds. This is a feature that’s been around on YouTube and other similar platforms, but until now, it hasn’t been an option for YouTube TV viewers. For now, playback speed controls are only available for web and Xbox users. It’s possible that the feature is in a testing phase since it’s not available to all users yet.

It’s not uncommon for people to speed up or slow down podcasts, videos, and other content. Slowing down a video can make it easier to comprehend while speeding it up can save you time. Now, when you watch YouTube TV, you have the ability to speed up or slow down content for convenience. This new addition features the standard range of playback speeds, including 0.25, 0.5, 0.75, Normal, 1.25, 1.5, 1.75, and 2.

Due to the nature of live TV, you can’t control the playback speed while watching live content on YouTube TV. It’s only an option for DVR content.

The video playback feature has been in the works for at least a few months now. It was available to some users prior to the option being widely introduced. A Reddit user noticed YouTube TV playback options on the web version of the app a few months ago.

As of right now, these playback speed controls are unavailable on iOS and Android apps. It’s expected that the feature will be accessible on all devices soon, but a specific timeline hasn’t been shared by Google. The company seems to be busy working on bringing new features to users. 4K streaming is another feature that’s in the works and should be available soon. Other upcoming additions include unlimited streams, as well as offline streaming. It will be interesting to see what YouTube TV is going to offer next.