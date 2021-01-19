YouTube TV Adds WGN America and QVC to Their Channel Lineup

In December, Nexstar announced that WGN America, would be joining YouTube TV in January. Starting today, the channel is now live on the service. At the same time, QVC has also joined the Live TV Streaming Service. Customers are now available to stream them as part of YouTube TV $64.99 a month plan.

The carriage agreement puts WGN America will add another 3 million subscribers to their 75 million cable and streaming footprint. WGN America is the home of NewsNation, the country’s only live nationwide newscast airing in prime-time every night.

“We are extremely happy to have WGN America joining YouTube TV and we expect to continue the strategic expansion of WGN America to even more viewers in the months ahead,” said Sean Compton, President of the Networks Division of Nexstar Inc. “We look forward to bringing WGN America’s programming and NewsNation’s fact-based, unbiased reporting to YouTube TV subscribers, including coverage of the Presidential inauguration, which takes place just after our partnership begins.”

WGN America was recently added to fuboTV and will be coming to Hulu Live TV later this month. QVC had been slow to come to Live TV Streaming Services, but expanded to Hulu Live TV in July and AT&T TV prior to that. The shopping network is unique in that it generally pays services to carry the channel. They also stream the channel via their own connected TV and mobile apps.