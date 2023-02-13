YouTube TV Announces Subscribers Will Receive NFL Sunday Ticket Discount; Multiple Channel Packages to Be Available

On Sunday night, the NFL season came to a thrilling conclusion as the Kansas City Chiefs came back to win Super Bowl LVII 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles on a nearly last-second field goal. However, the outcome of the Big Game was not the only major football news to come out of Super Bowl Sunday.

During the game, YouTube TV began sharing details about its newly acquired NFL Sunday Ticket package, which will launch with the start of the next NFL season in the fall. When the league and the live TV streaming service announced their deal last December, one of the pieces of information that was included was that Sunday Ticket would be available to everyone, whether they subscribed to YouTube TV or not. If you are not a YouTube TV customer, you can still sign up for the NFL’s out-of-market package via YouTube's Primetime Channels à la carte option. After nearly 30 years on DIRECTV, this will be the first time that Sunday Ticket will be available as a standalone subscription option.

Now, the streamer has unsurprisingly confirmed that YouTube TV customers will receive a discount on Sunday Ticket when compared to those that opt to go the Primetime Channels route. While the service has yet to announce its specific pricing plans for the package, it is now promoting subscriptions by saying, “Save on NFL Sunday Ticket with a YouTube TV membership.”

Similarly, when Apple TV announced the details for its first season as the home of MLS Season Pass, it confirmed that Apple TV+ customers would receive a discount on either the monthly or season-long plans for the soccer package. Due to contracts that the NFL has with CBS and FOX — the networks that broadcast the games that comprise Sunday Ticket — the package’s price must remain at a “premium” level. Therefore, it is likely that whether you subscribe to YouTube TV or not, the price will be in roughly the same $300 ballpark as it was on DIRECTV.

Another detail that the streamer is promoting is the fact that there will be multiple Sunday Ticket packages that customers will be able to sign up for. Last week, the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer Brian Rolapp confirmed that the league is considering allowing fans to sign up for Sunday Ticket packages that do not include every game. While that could result in allowing consumers to pick a specific slate of teams to follow à la carte, by division, or maybe by conference, it will not include single-team options.

However, it does appear that YouTube TV will package Sunday Ticket with other channels, including the popular NFL RedZone whip-around channel. When the deal was first announced, it was confirmed that RedZone would be available on YouTube TV, now, it appears that customers will have the option to select a Sunday Ticket package that either does or does not include the Scott Hanson-led channel. According to YouTube TV, all Sunday Ticket packages — through YouTube TV or via Primetime Channels — will be “available with or without NFL RedZone.”

YouTube TV is planning to begin signing up customers for next season’s NFL Sunday Ticket during the spring, so the full slate of details for the package shouldn’t be too far away. However, by providing customers with some basic information on Super Bowl Sunday, the streamer is looking to get as many football fans in the fold as quickly as possible.

The streamer is using the Sunday Ticket details to promote its deal in which customers can receive $10 off per month for the first three months of service. So now might be the perfect time to sign up for the service to see what you’d be getting before the Sunday Ticket package rolls out in the coming months.