YouTube TV Begins Integrating Purchased Movies into Interface

YouTube TV is making life a bit easier for their users by integrating Google Play Movies onto its platform. According to some users on Reddit, the service now features a new “Purchased” section under the Library tab.

It seems the new feature is populating the section with movies from apps such as Vudu, Amazon and iTunes, that were synced using Movies Anywhere with Google Play Movies.

A user who has access to the feature, but doesn’t have any movies in their collection shared a screenshot with The Streamable.

As of right now, it looks like the feature is still in the early stages of rolling out as some users have reported that it’s either still absent or varies depending on the device used to access.

The service also has a “For Rent or Purchase” section under Home tab that lets you buy or rent movies and watch using the YouTube TV interface.

Even for those who are part of the test have slightly different experiences. On Apple TV 4K, there is no “For Rent or Purchase” section under the Home button, however, the “Purchased” section is available under Library. Both sections are available for those who have gotten it on Roku, however.

This wouldn’t be the first Live TV Streaming Service to add the ability to buy or rent movies. Sling TV has a rental section in their interface, but unlike the YouTube TV feature - it doesn’t support purchasing movies, so there is no ability to sync Movies Everywhere.