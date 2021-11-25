YouTube TV Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

During Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2021, YouTube TV is offering new subscribers $50 off their first month and even has a special deal for existing subscribers.

But, if you want something a bit cheaper, you can redeem Hulu's Black Friday deal, which its returning for just $0.99 per month for the 12 months (normally $6.99).

30-Day Free Trial $6.99+ / month hulu.com Through Cyber Monday, Get Hulu For Just $0.99/mo. For Next 12 Months.

Below we break down all the different available offers for YouTube TV this holiday season, including a Google Pay offer, discounted add-ons, and more. So, you want a deal on YouTube TV for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, we have it all for you.

But if you want to save on fuboTV, we will go through the different available offers, including an Amex offer, discounted gift cards, and more. So, you want a deal on fuboTV for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, we got you covered.

1. Get $50 Off Your First Month of YouTube TV

If you a new subscriber to YouTube TV, you can get $50 OFF your first month of service. That means you will be able to stream their cable alternative for just $15 for your first month.

2. Get $25 Off 3 Months of YouTube TV Through Google Pay

If you download the Google Pay, you might be targeted with a YouTube TV offer. They have recently been promoting a deal that gives $25 off for three months, which is even better than available on their site. This would give you $75 off in total over your first three months.

3. Buy One Month of Sling TV, Get One Free

If you want a streaming service most similar to YouTube TV, but at a lower price, you can try the Sling TV Black Friday Deal. Through Cyber Monday, if you subscribe Sling Orange or Sling Blue, or combine the two – you will get your second month free.

That means you can stream channels like ESPN, USA Network, TNT, TBS for two months for just $35 (50% OFF).

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

4. Get 1-Month of Philo For Just $5

If you want to add A+E channels like A&E, Lifetime, and History Channel, which aren’t available on YouTube TV – this is an absolute steal.

Through December 1st, you can get Philo for just $5 for your first month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. This is available to new subscribers.

7-Day Free Trial $25 / month philo.com LIMITED TIME: Get Your First Month of Philo For Just $5 (80% OFF), Plus 7-Day Free Trial

5. Get 2 Months of 15+ Streaming Service For $0.99/Month

If you are an existing YouTube TV subscriber, there are other ways that you can save on the streaming service. They have a number of add-ons like STARZ, Showtime, Epix, and more – which normally range from $5-11 on sale. You can add them to your YouTube TV subscription for just $0.99 each for up to two months.

Other Great Streaming Deals

If you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save today: