YouTube TV Brings 5.1 Dolby Audio to Apple TV and More Fire TV Devices

After rolling out 5.1 Dolby audio support on Roku, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and select Fire TV devices – YouTube TV is now finally available on Apple TV and full suite of Fire TV devices. While they rolled out on select Fire TV devices this summer, the latest update bring it to the popular Fire Stick 4K device.

Supported Devices:

Samsung + LG + Vizio devices with Cobalt 20 or above

Traditional Chromecasts

Android TV

Google TV

Roku

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD

Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

To access 5.1 Dolby audio, viewers will need the latest version of the YouTube TV App from the App Store or Amazon App Store. If you don’t get it automatically, you can go to the Amazon App Store and manually force the update.

Users who stream on gaming consoles will still have to wait a bit longer until 5.1 audio becomes available. YouTube TV says, “If you’re a game console user, we’re working on getting this available to you as soon as possible.”

YouTube TV supports 5.1 Dolby Digital on both live and on-demand content. Up until now, DIRECTV STREAM was the only service that widely supported 5.1 audio across most channels. Hulu Live TV added support for select channels in September 2021.