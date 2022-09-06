YouTube TV Brings 5.1 Dolby Audio to Apple TV and More Fire TV Devices
After rolling out 5.1 Dolby audio support on Roku, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and select Fire TV devices – YouTube TV is now finally available on Apple TV and full suite of Fire TV devices. While they rolled out on select Fire TV devices this summer, the latest update bring it to the popular Fire Stick 4K device.
Supported Devices:
- Samsung + LG + Vizio devices with Cobalt 20 or above
- Traditional Chromecasts
- Android TV
- Google TV
- Roku
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD
- Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K
To access 5.1 Dolby audio, viewers will need the latest version of the YouTube TV App from the App Store or Amazon App Store. If you don’t get it automatically, you can go to the Amazon App Store and manually force the update.
Users who stream on gaming consoles will still have to wait a bit longer until 5.1 audio becomes available. YouTube TV says, “If you’re a game console user, we’re working on getting this available to you as soon as possible.”
YouTube TV supports 5.1 Dolby Digital on both live and on-demand content. Up until now, DIRECTV STREAM was the only service that widely supported 5.1 audio across most channels. Hulu Live TV added support for select channels in September 2021.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.