 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Fire TV

YouTube TV Brings 5.1 Dolby Audio to Apple TV and More Fire TV Devices

Jason Gurwin

After rolling out 5.1 Dolby audio support on Roku, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and select Fire TV devices – YouTube TV is now finally available on Apple TV and full suite of Fire TV devices. While they rolled out on select Fire TV devices this summer, the latest update bring it to the popular Fire Stick 4K device.

Supported Devices:

  • Samsung + LG + Vizio devices with Cobalt 20 or above
  • Traditional Chromecasts
  • Android TV
  • Google TV
  • Roku
  • Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD
  • Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

To access 5.1 Dolby audio, viewers will need the latest version of the YouTube TV App from the App Store or Amazon App Store. If you don’t get it automatically, you can go to the Amazon App Store and manually force the update.

Users who stream on gaming consoles will still have to wait a bit longer until 5.1 audio becomes available. YouTube TV says, “If you’re a game console user, we’re working on getting this available to you as soon as possible.”

YouTube TV supports 5.1 Dolby Digital on both live and on-demand content. Up until now, DIRECTV STREAM was the only service that widely supported 5.1 audio across most channels. Hulu Live TV added support for select channels in September 2021.

Sign Up
tv.youtube.com

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Sign Up
$64.99 / month
tv.youtube.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.