YouTube TV Completes Roll-Out of Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound on Compatible Devices

Earlier this Summer, YouTube TV announced that 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities would be available to all YouTube TV subscribers at no extra charge. Over the past month, the streaming service had been slowly rolling it out to compatible devices. The feature is available on both live and video-on-demand content.

Now, the service says that they have completed their roll-out and all customers will be able to access it if your device is compatible. So what devices can you access Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound on? Well, that’s not exactly clear.

YouTube TV says, “The list of supported devices is not yet available. To know if your device supports 5.1 audio, go to “stats for nerds” from the player controls menu. You’ll see ac-3 (381) as audio codec when outputting 5.1 audio.”

We have heard from some users that it works on LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs, and Chromecast with Google TV. We have also heard from users that at some point it did in fact work on devices like Roku Ultra and Apple TV 4K, but have since stopped working.

Ultimately, YouTube TV is expected to make this compatible to all living room devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung, LG, and VIZIO. We have reached out to the company to get further details on supported devices.

Currently, DIRECTV STREAM is the only other Live TV Streaming Service that offers Dolby Digital Surround Sound on Live content. Hulu Live TV does, but only on Hulu Originals and select on-demand content.