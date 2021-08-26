 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
YouTube TV

YouTube TV Completes Roll-Out of Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound on Compatible Devices

Jason Gurwin

Earlier this Summer, YouTube TV announced that 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities would be available to all YouTube TV subscribers at no extra charge. Over the past month, the streaming service had been slowly rolling it out to compatible devices. The feature is available on both live and video-on-demand content.

Now, the service says that they have completed their roll-out and all customers will be able to access it if your device is compatible. So what devices can you access Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound on? Well, that’s not exactly clear.

YouTube TV says, “The list of supported devices is not yet available. To know if your device supports 5.1 audio, go to “stats for nerds” from the player controls menu. You’ll see ac-3 (381) as audio codec when outputting 5.1 audio.”

We have heard from some users that it works on LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs, and Chromecast with Google TV. We have also heard from users that at some point it did in fact work on devices like Roku Ultra and Apple TV 4K, but have since stopped working.

Ultimately, YouTube TV is expected to make this compatible to all living room devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung, LG, and VIZIO. We have reached out to the company to get further details on supported devices.

Currently, DIRECTV STREAM is the only other Live TV Streaming Service that offers Dolby Digital Surround Sound on Live content. Hulu Live TV does, but only on Hulu Originals and select on-demand content.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.