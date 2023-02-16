YouTube TV Confirms MLB Network and MLB.TV Will Not Return in 2023

If you were hoping YouTube TV would resolve its standoff with MLB.TV, it’s time to start looking for another option. According to an email to YouTube TV subscribers today, the two sides are unable to reach an agreement.

Here is the text of that email:

We recently informed members about our deal expiration with the MLB Network on January 31, 2023. Unfortunately, this also affects the MLB.TV add-on and standalone channel on YouTube TV. For members who want to watch MLB.TV, MLB offers the option to purchase this channel directly on mlb.com. As a reminder, members will be able to continue watching select national MLB games via coverage on FOX, ESPN, and TBS through our Base Plan. ‌Starting today, February 16, 2023, MLB.TV content will no longer be available on YouTube TV, and you will no longer be charged. (Note that existing MLB.TV monthly users have been refunded during the off season.) You will also lose access to any previous Library recordings from MLB.TV.

‌ As always, to see your billing or to make changes to your account, go to Settings > Membership. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

‌ ‌Sincerely,

‌ The YouTube TV team

For the upcoming season, your options for MLB Network are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

If you’d still like to receive MLB.TV, you can purchase a standalone subscription. You can see all the teams for $24.99 / month or $149.99 / year. If you’d like to follow a single team, the price is $129.99 / year.

Although prices for this season just increased, there are some new features to keep in mind. MLB.TV will include minor league games for the first time. More than 7,000 games will be included through the First Pitch app, which is included with your MLB.TV subscription.

Other new features being rolled out include the new Gameday Mode, which allows users of select connected devices to access advanced data and pitch-by-pitch analysis of the game they’re watching. This is in addition to content exclusive to MLB.TV like “MLB Big Inning,” which offers a viewing experience similar to “NFL Redzone” that gives viewers the chance to look in at different games around the league at their most crucial moments, as well as shows like “Baseball Zen,” “Carded,” and “Inside Stitch.”

MLB.TV will offers access to live local pregame and postgame shows from select teams for the entirety of the season.