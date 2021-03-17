 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
YouTube TV

YouTube TV Customers Really Want Their Sinclair-Owned RSNs Back

Jeff Kotuby

Yesterday, YouTube TV announced it was adding multiple ViacomCBS-owned channels to their service, including MTV2, TeenNick, MTV Classic, and more. When they posted this announcement to Twitter, they weren’t met with “Rugrats” gifs like they were expecting — they were bombarded with questions about the since-departed FOX RSN channels. In fact, the tweet already has three times as many replies as retweets. (That’s called “getting ratio’d” in Twitter parlance.)

It was thought that YouTube TV may have been holding out while NHL and NBA seasons were cancelled last fall, but now that sports are back — that doesn’t seem to be the case. Sinclair-owned FOX RSNs left the service at the end of 2020 amidst tension between both parties and an incoming name change coming to the networks. In the spring, the FOX RSNs will change their names to Bally’s Sports and will have a new focus on betting during sports broadcasts.

No matter the cause, the fact is that FOX RSNs aren’t on YouTube TV, and users are not happy:

Team YouTube responded to some users, saying that, at this point, they can’t speculate when or if any of the removed Sinclair stations will come back. Team YouTube urges dissatisfied users to submit feedback through the app, as it “helps them prioritize features.”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy