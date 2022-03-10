YouTube TV & DIRECTV STREAM to Give a Free 5-Day Preview to HBO Max Until March 14

YouTube TV and DIRECTV STREAM are offering a five-day free preview of HBO Max starting Thursday, March 10 until Monday, March 14, meaning that subscribers can catch up on original shows and hit movies all weekend. The best part about the offer is that when the preview is over, there is nothing you have to do — you don’t have to remember to cancel the offer, you don’t have to send an email, you don’t have to change your payment information.

The channels included are:

HBO Channels HBO East

HBO West

HBO2

HBO Signature

HBO Comedy

HBO Zone

HBO Family

HBO Latino Cinemax Channels Cinemax East

Cinemax West

MoreMax

ActionMax

ThrillerMax

MovieMax

OuterMax

5StarMax

Cinemax Latino

For YouTube TV subscribers, Cinemax and HBO channels will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide, but if you use a “Custom Guide,” you must go to “Settings” and then to “Live Guide” in order to add them.

While HBO and some HBO Max content is already available in the YouTube TV interface, to access all episodes of HBO Max originals and same-day theatrical releases, you need access to the HBO Max App, which isn’t available during the free preview.

If you want a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max App, new customers can get one through your YouTube TV or Hulu Account.