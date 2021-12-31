YouTube TV Drops CNBC World, NECN, and Stadium College Sports
Just a few weeks after their big dispute with Disney, YouTube TV has made some more minor changes to their channel line-up. YouTube TV informed subscribers that they have dropped CNBC World, NECN (New England Cable Network] and 3 Stadium College Sports channels. They also reminded customers of the shutdown of NBCSN, with sports shifting over to USA Network.
CNBC World and NECN are both owned by NBCUniversal and were likely changes as a result of the new deal they signed in October.
Stadium College Sports, which were part of their Sports Plus Add-on, are owned by Sinclair and previously known as Fox College Sports. After being dropped by YouTube TV, the channels are no longer carried by any Live TV Streaming Service.
YouTube TV dropped Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs and Tennis Channel in October and November 2020 respectively.
In a message to subscribers, YouTube TV said:
We are writing to inform you of a few changes to our channel lineup. The following channels will no longer be made available on YouTube TV starting today, Friday, December 31, 2021, and you will no longer be able to watch live or access content you may have recorded in your Library from these channels:
- CNBC World
- 3 Stadium College Sports channels (part of the Sports Plus bundle)
- NECN
- NBC Sports Network
Please note that NBC Sports Network is ceasing operations for all distributors, but much of its programming will be transferred to USA Network, which is available on YouTube TV.
We are sorry to share this news, but please know that at this time no other changes have been made to your YouTube TV service.
As always, thank you for being a YouTube TV member.
Sincerely,
The YouTube TV team