YouTube TV Drops CNBC World, NECN, and Stadium College Sports

Just a few weeks after their big dispute with Disney, YouTube TV has made some more minor changes to their channel line-up. YouTube TV informed subscribers that they have dropped CNBC World, NECN (New England Cable Network] and 3 Stadium College Sports channels. They also reminded customers of the shutdown of NBCSN, with sports shifting over to USA Network.

CNBC World and NECN are both owned by NBCUniversal and were likely changes as a result of the new deal they signed in October.

Stadium College Sports, which were part of their Sports Plus Add-on, are owned by Sinclair and previously known as Fox College Sports. After being dropped by YouTube TV, the channels are no longer carried by any Live TV Streaming Service.

YouTube TV dropped Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs and Tennis Channel in October and November 2020 respectively.

In a message to subscribers, YouTube TV said: