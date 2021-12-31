 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
YouTube TV

YouTube TV Drops CNBC World, NECN, and Stadium College Sports

Jason Gurwin

Just a few weeks after their big dispute with Disney, YouTube TV has made some more minor changes to their channel line-up. YouTube TV informed subscribers that they have dropped CNBC World, NECN (New England Cable Network] and 3 Stadium College Sports channels. They also reminded customers of the shutdown of NBCSN, with sports shifting over to USA Network.

CNBC World and NECN are both owned by NBCUniversal and were likely changes as a result of the new deal they signed in October.

Stadium College Sports, which were part of their Sports Plus Add-on, are owned by Sinclair and previously known as Fox College Sports. After being dropped by YouTube TV, the channels are no longer carried by any Live TV Streaming Service.

YouTube TV dropped Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs and Tennis Channel in October and November 2020 respectively.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CNBC World ≥ $84.99 ^ $8 - - - -
Stadium College Sports - - - - - - -
NECN - - - - - -

In a message to subscribers, YouTube TV said:

We are writing to inform you of a few changes to our channel lineup. The following channels will no longer be made available on YouTube TV starting today, Friday, December 31, 2021, and you will no longer be able to watch live or access content you may have recorded in your Library from these channels:

  • CNBC World
  • 3 Stadium College Sports channels (part of the Sports Plus bundle)
  • NECN
  • NBC Sports Network

Please note that NBC Sports Network is ceasing operations for all distributors, but much of its programming will be transferred to USA Network, which is available on YouTube TV.

We are sorry to share this news, but please know that at this time no other changes have been made to your YouTube TV service.

As always, thank you for being a YouTube TV member.

Sincerely,
The YouTube TV team

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.