YouTube TV Giving Subscribers $15 Credit If They Keep The Service, Even If They Initiated Cancellation

If the Disney-YouTube TV dispute caused you to pull the plug on your YouTube TV subscription, the company is willing to give you a $15 credit, as long as you resume your subscription before the cancellation is final. The fight was resolved today, and YouTube TV will keep all its channels with no additional cost (for now, at least).

In an email to subscribers, YouTube TV wrote:

As we promised a $15 discount while the Disney content remained off platform, we will still honor a one-time credit for all impacted Base Plan members. For active members who have not yet received that $15 discount on their monthly bill, you will automatically receive this one-time credit on your next bill with no action needed. Note that your bill in Settings will not reflect this credit until you have been charged. Members who are in a paused state will receive this credit one month after their first charge. Verizon-billed users will automatically receive this as a one-time discount of $15 on their next bill. After that, the monthly price will revert back to $64.99 for new and existing members. For any of you who were impacted and have initiated the cancellation process, we will still honor the one-time $15 credit on your bill if you resume your membership before you lose access. Visit tv.youtube.com/membership and click ‘Add’ to return the Base Plan to your membership. Note, you will still see a $64.99 price upon re-activating your membership, but a one-time discount will be reflected in your next bill.

If you jumped over to a competitor like Hulu Live TV or fuboTV, this may work out especially well for you. You still get to sample the new service for the duration of your free trial, but you can return to YouTube TV if you prefer it, and you pocket $15 for your troubles.

With constantly shifting costs and channel lineups, it’s worth checking other live TV streaming options every so often. Each has a different user interface and DVR setup. Hulu includes that great library of TV and movies. DIRECTV STREAM has those great regional sports networks. Since none of these services involves a contract, you’re free to come and go as you please. Consult our Service Matchmaker to see if there’s a live streaming service that may make more sense for your channel preferences.

While we don’t know what the terms of this deal are, history shows us that these disputes will happen again, and prices only continue to rise.

