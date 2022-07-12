YouTube TV Hits 5 Million Subscribers; Becomes Largest Live TV Streaming Service

While more and more people are moving away from traditional pay-TV subscriptions, that doesn’t mean that they are comfortable losing access the linear content that they have enjoyed for years. So, a cord-cutting middle ground has become popular in recent years which frees customers from the expensive, long-term subscriptions of cable and satellite while also giving them the live TV that they know and love.

Showing the growing popularity of live TV streaming services, on Tuesday, YouTube TV announced that it had become the first such service to cross 5 million subscribers, as of June 2022, after launching on Feb. 28, 2017.

In a blog on the company’s website, YouTube’s vice president of product management for YouTube TV and connected TV Christian Oestlien said, “When we launched YouTube TV five years ago, we wanted to make watching TV even more enjoyable — featuring a modern product experience without all the commitments, equipment fees and hassle. Today, we’re humbled that five million of you are currently on this journey with us.”

Technically, YouTube is saying that the service has “5 million subscribers and trialers,” since some portion of the people on the introductory two-week free trial undoubtedly won’t convert to paid customers, but the streamer’s paid subscriber number will still likely be significantly more than that of its closest competitor.

The last time that Disney shared a quarterly earnings report, the company announced that Hulu Live TV had dropped 200,000 subscribers to bring its total to 4.1 million. To be fair, live streaming services often see dips in the first quarter of the year as football fans unsubscribe, but that is a feature of these services, not a bug.

Allowing customers to come and go as they please is part of the value proposition offered by live streamers that stands in contrast to their pay-TV counterparts.

For comparison, Sling TV most recently reported having 2.25 million subscribers, sports-focused live streamer fuboTV reportedly has 1.05M subscribers, and the last reported numbers for Philo suggest that it has 800,000 subscribers.

Currently, YouTube TV offers over 100 channels, an unlimited cloud-based DVR, a wide array of Spanish-language content, and much more.