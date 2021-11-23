YouTube TV Could Add Free Streaming Channels Like Pluto TV

Could YouTube TV be taking on free streaming platforms like Pluto TV and Tubi? According to a report by The Information, YouTube TV is in discussion with a few free streaming channels, including Brat TV, to join their streaming service.

By adding free channels, YouTube TV would be able to bulk out their bundle, without adding cost to subscribers. It would also help attract more advertising spending on their video streaming service through connected TVs rather than on mobile or desktop browsers.

While Brat TV would be a small upgrade to the YouTube TV channel lineup, which as of now, is dominated by ESPN and CNN, it showing the growing dominance of free streaming options, which may be an unstoppable cable killer. Other Live TV Streaming Services like Sling TV and Philo have already expanded their bundle by including free channels as part of the service.

For months, there has been speculation the Google TV platform would add free streaming channels to their interface, similar to what Amazon does on Fire TV devices.

A couple of weeks ago, Google CEO Sundar Pichai discussed YouTube’s future growth saying the platform could see total revenues of about $30 billion this year. During Q3, YouTube advertising revenue significantly increased to $7.2 billion, a $5 billion jump from one year ago—thanks to its growing audience on connected TVs.

Google CBO Philipp Schindler remarked, “YouTube’s reach is becoming increasingly incremental to TV. We’re helping advertisers find audiences they can’t find anywhere else. Connected TV is driving part of this growth. It’s our fastest-growing screen. The precision of digital paired with the scale of linear is proving to be an awesome combo and even more so now with the expansion of video action campaigns for CTV.”

YouTube TV currently offers up to 106+ channels, including 32 of the top 35 cable channels such as A&E, History, and Lifetime. They are also only one of three live TV services to offer Hallmark, Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in their channel line-up.

Related: YouTube TV Full Channel List