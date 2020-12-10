YouTube TV is Sending Select Subscribers a Free Chromecast with Google TV

As a thank you to select subscribers, YouTube TV is giving customers a free Chromecast with Google TV. Previously, only new subscribers would get a free device, but as a holiday surprise, the streamer is sending one to long-time subscribers. According to the terms, to be eligible, you had to have activated YouTube TV before June 1, 2018.

If you’re eligible, you’ll receive an email that says:

We wanted to say thanks and offer you, a longtime friend of YouTube TV, a new Chromecast with Google TV – on us. Click the button below to get a new Chromecast with Google TV (a $49.99 value) in the color Snow. Please be sure to claim the gift soon because it’s only available through December 31. With the new Chromecast, you can level up your YouTube TV experience with features like a homepage that makes YouTube TV recommendations based on shows you like, as well as a voice remote to quickly jump to your favorites. Thanks for being part of YouTube TV. The YouTube TV Team

If you have a family sharing account, you will only get one device per account. You would be ineligible if the account had been paused or canceled at any point between June 1, 2018 and December 10, 2020.

YouTube TV isn’t the only service getting in on the holiday fun. Earlier this month, YouTube Premium subscribers were given a free Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller. fuboTV rewarded customers who had service prior to August with NHL Network, MLB Network, and NBA TV included in their base tier.