YouTube TV Launches New Option to Purchase Channel Add-Ons Without a Base Plan

Jason Gurwin

If you’re looking to use the YouTube TV interface, but you don’t want the full $64.99 a month cable alternative – YouTube TV has a launched a new à la carte plan. While you won’t get live broadcast or cable channels like ABC, ESPN, or CNN, you can now sign-up and access 20+ add-on packages without a base plan. Some of the services include NBA League Pass, HBO Max, and Acorn TV.

YouTube TV Add-ons Available Without The Base Plan

  • Hallmark Movies Now
  • Showtime
  • Starz
  • NBA League Pass
  • Epix
  • Shudder
  • Sundance Now
  • ALLBLK
  • Acorn TV
  • MLB.tv
  • HBO Max
  • Cinemax
  • IFC Films Unlimited
  • Curiosity Stream
  • Dove
  • CONtv
  • Docurama
  • Law & Crime
  • VSiN
  • Outside TV Features
  • Spanish Plan

Just like the base plan, you can access the channels both live (where applies) and on-demand, record to an Unlimited DVR, share it with six individual accounts (three simultaneous streams), and stream it across devices. Some add-ons like AMC+, WE tv+, and their 4K Plus, and Sports Plus add-ons still require a base tier.

If you want to switch to their add-on only plan, you can remove the base plan by going to “Settings” and then “Membership.”

Last year, YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan said that the company was “very focused on making it easy for users to add add-ons, to give them the flexibility of what else they’re looking for in the package. And we’re also doing more around either content-vertical type bundles or even feature type bundles.”

YouTube TV now joins a number of companies trying to aggregate streaming subscriptions — including Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, Apple’s TV Channels, and Roku’s Premium Subscriptions. Just like the other channel stores, you can watch all your add-ons and manage billing from a single interface. The release comes as earlier reports suggested that YouTube had planned to launch their own channel store later this year.

