YouTube TV Loses Newsy, As It Moves to Over-The-Air Network

Starting today (June 30th), YouTube TV has removed Newsy from its Live TV Streaming Service, meaning the 24-hour digital news channel no longer available to YouTube TV subscribers. This isn’t a carriage dispute, but more so a decision by Newsy to shift to an over-the-air network

In a letter to YouTube TV subscribers:

We are writing to let you know that starting June 30, 2021, the Newsy channel will no longer be available on YouTube TV. Newsy recently changed its distribution model and will no longer be made available to streaming providers like YouTube TV. As such, starting June 30, you will lose access to any previous recordings from this channel. ‌ However, Newsy is available to watch for free on most streaming devices. More information is available at newsy.com/stream.

Earlier this month, the channel was removed from Philo – and is expected to be removed from all streaming platforms.

In April, Scripps had revealed plans for Newsy to become an over-the-air channel, and as a result, they had planned to remove the channel from cable and pay television services by the end of June. Though Newsy is still accessible on AT&T, Dish Network’s Sling TV, fuboTV, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, and Comcast’s Xfinity, it will be removed in the coming weeks.

This big change for Newsy, slated to occur on October 1, will make Newsy available to 80% of households across the nation free to television viewers with an antenna. According to a release by Scripps, the service will be carried primarily by Scripps-owned Ion Television stations and select Scripps local television stations and those of other station groups.

In addition to Newsy, Scripps owns other broadcast digital networks including Court TV, Court TV Mystery, Bounce, Brown Sugar, Grit, Laff, and Ion. Scripps purchased Ion Media for $2.65 million last September.